Sumter Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Minor





Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37 year old Jason Allan Lynch. According to Deputies, around March 25th, and April 1st of 2018 Lynch is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 11.

Officials say the incidents took place along Furman Drive and allegedly assaulting the child again along Frisco Branch Road which are both located in Sumter County. Authorities have not released any information as to what relationship, if any Lynch had with the victim.

Lynch was arrested today (Wednesday) and charged with 1st degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a minor.

