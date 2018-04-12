A’ja Wilson headlines 2018 WNBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina senior forward A’ja Wilson headlines the list of 10 prospects who will attend the WNBA Draft 2018 presented by State Farm on Thu., April 12, at the Nike New York Headquarters. ESPN2 will air the first round at 7 p.m., followed by coverage of the second and third rounds on ESPNU at 8 p.m. Wilson’s invitation marks the fourth-straight season that a Gamecock has be on hand for the event.

The Las Vegas Aces hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with the Indiana Fever picking second. The Chicago Sky have the next two selections, and the Seattle Storm rounding out the top-five picks.

Wilson is the consensus national player of the year for the 2017-18 season, claiming the award for every outlet who has named one thus far. The Wooden Award will be announced on Fri., April 5, on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. South Carolina’s all-time leading scorer, the Gamecocks versatile 6-foot-5 forward is predicted at the top of many mock draft boards after a season that delivered her third first-team All-America selection and her third SEC Player of the Year award, making her the first to take that title three times.

Nine Gamecocks all-time have been selected in the WNBA Draft, including five during the Staley era. A trio of South Carolina products were taking in the top 10 of the 2017 draft, led by the program’s highest draft pick in No. 2 Alaina Coates (Chicago Sky). Fellow 2017 draftees Allisha Gray (No. 4, Dallas Wings) and Kaela Davis (No. 10, Dallas Wings) went on to earn 2017 WNBA All-Rookie honors, following in the footsteps of 2016 draftee Tiffany Mitchell (No. 9, Indiana Fever) with that recognition.