A’ja Wilson sits down with ABC Columbia before WNBA Draft

Mike Gillespie,

ABC Columbia sat down with three-time SEC Player of the Year and National Champion A’ja Wilson before Thursday night’s WNBA Draft. Here’s part I of our interview.

Share

Related

WATCH: A’ja Wilson selected #1 overall in WN...
A’ja Wilson taken number one overall by Las ...
Part II: A’ja Wilson sits down with ABC Colu...
Tigers to host the Hurricanes in three game weeken...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android