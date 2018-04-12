A’ja Wilson taken number one overall by Las Vegas in WNBA Draft

Liam McKay





Columbia, S.C. — Former Gamecocks standout A’ja Wilson has been drafted number one overall by the Las Vegas Aces in this years WNBA Draft. It is the first time that a woman from the state of South Carolina has been the number one pick.

While at USC, Wilson led the Gamecocks to a national championship, and was named SEC Player of the Year for three years in a row. Her 22 points per game and 11 rebounds per game this year clearly spoke volumes to her new team, as Las Vegas averaged a league-low 77 points per game last season.

The Aces will look to Wilson as an instant impact player, as head coach and general manager Bill Laimbeer looks to build Las Vegas into a winning program.

The pick came as a surprise to little, as Wilson was the consensus number one player this year, and the projected number one pick on most experts draft boards. She is now the 10th Gamecock of all time to be drafted to the WNBA.