Deputies Investigating Drive-By Shooting





Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting.

Investigators say just before 9pm Wednesday night deputies responded to a home on Emerald Valley Rd. near I-20.

Deputies say a man was shot in the upper body.

Awitness told investigators the shot came from an unidentified car.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.