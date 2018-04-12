Kinetic Derby Day Event Information, Volunteer Sign Up

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready to roll. The City of West Columbia will host Kinetic Derby Day on April 21st.

Along with the Derby, will be The Arts Fairwaye located along the 100 – 300 Blocks of State Street, from 10 AM – 5 PM, during Kinetic Derby Day, say organizers.

For more information and registration visit www.kineticderbyday.com.

Per the City of West Columbia: The Kinetic Sculpture Parade begins at 10 AM on Meeting Street.

The adult soap box derby racing begins at 11 AM on Meeting Street. Adults have two race categories, Art Cars and Need For Speed. Children ages 8 and up will race on State Street. Authentic vintage race cars will be available for the younger children to race on State Street.

Volunteer opportunities range from registration, check-in, parade escorts, food truck managers, pit crew managers, parking, and more. Go to https://www.kineticderbyday.com/volunteer-sign-up for more information and to sign up.