Lawmakers Disappointed As Legislative Session Comes To An End

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The legislative session is wrapping up. There is only about a month is left for lawmakers to get some work done, but it is not likely any more bills will be passed. Some lawmakers described the session as disappointing. Saying they did not get nearly as much done as they were hoping.

“We got a few things done, but not enough to my satisfaction,” Rep. Jerry Govan said, D-Orangeburg County.

Govan said the legislature is adjusting to the shortened session. Instead of ending in June like they usually do, they will adjure May 10. Meaning bills dealing with topics like personhood, gun reform, and energy are now dead. Sen. Tom Davis, R- Orangeburg, said leaving out pension reform was a big let down for him.

“I think we misled the people of South Carolina and we never did so that’s a big disappointment,” Davis said.

The house dropped more than 900 bills and the Senate did not take up more than 500. Regardless, there are some laws that passed that they are proud of. Thursday, the legislature ensured kids will have an education from birth until kindergarten, but falling short when it comes to protecting the children in school.

“We could’ve done better with school safety. Some members have metal detector bills and things of that nature. Those are good bills that need to be debated, vetted, and acted upon. Some things are worth the price. Our children’s lives and safety is worth every penny,” Govan said.

Even though some bills did not pass, legislators were proud that they were brought to the floor at all, like Senator Davis’ Medical Cannabis bill. Davis said he is optimistic it will pass next year.

“I think so because what you’re seeing is medical science becoming more and more certain in regard to the benefits of cannabis. Particularly as an alternative to opioids for chronic pain management,” Davis said.

“It’s been a lot of work. But we worked hard this session and hopefully people will realize that and we’ll do better next year,” Govan said.

All bills that were not passed this session will have to be re-introduced next session. Every seat in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, so that will change which bills come back to the floor.