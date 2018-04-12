Putting the Breaks on Underage Drinking

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Prom season is officially here and graduation is right around the corner, State officials are asking you to call out underage drinking.

This morning the Lexington Richland alcohol and drug abuse commission announced a partnership with Crimestoppers in an effort to curb drinking by those under the age of 21. Organizers say one call could be the difference between life and death.

To report underage drinking all you have to do is call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME -SC.