RCSD Chase Ends in Crash





Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– A chase involving a Richland Co. deputy ended in a crash Thursday morning.

Investigators say around 8am Thursday the deputy was pursuing a suspect in a stolen car on Garners Ferry Rd.

The suspect and the deputy ended up crashing at the Leesburg Rd. intersection.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies say the suspect is in custody.