Tigers to host the Hurricanes in three game weekend series

Liam McKay





Clemson, SC — The Clemson Tigers are hosting the Miami Hurricanes for a three game series this weekend for the first time since 2014.

The series will kick off on Friday in Doug Kingsmore Stadium at 6:30pm, and will continue on Saturday at 5pm, wrapping up the series on Sunday at 1pm.

Clemson is 25-8 (10-5 ACC) on the season and is coming off of a 6-3 loss against #10 Georgia in North Augusta this past Tuesday. Miami (13-19, 7-8 ACC) is also coming off of a loss, dropping a home game versus Central Florida 0-4 on Wednesday.

The Hurricanes lead the two teams all time 38-28-1, but the Tigers lead when playing in Clemson, 11-10. Clemson has won seven of eight of their weekend series this year, and will look to increase to eight of nine.

Doug Kingsmore will be offering promotions this weekend, giving away Tiger baseball cards to the first 1,000 fans on Friday night, and allowing young fans to stand on the field during the national anthem and run the bases following the game on Saturday.

All three games will be available to stream on ACC Network Extra.