Two arrested in connection with Lexington robberies





LEXINGTON, S.C. – A Gaston man and woman are facing multiple charges in connection with two robberies at Lexington County stores during the week of Christmas.

Jaren Meyers, 18, and Pearalisha Mills, 22, are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy, according to arrest warrants.

Investigators said the pair entered a Dollar General in Gaston and a convenience store in West Columbia and took cash while preventing individuals in the stores from moving or leaving.

“Detectives have worked hard to identify these two suspects,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Both of them could provide us with helpful information about other robberies that took place during the 2017 holiday season.”