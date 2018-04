Uber advances safety features, background checks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Uber is increasing background checks on it’s drivers to help keep riders safe.

The ride hailing company will start doing annual criminal background checks on drivers and hire a company that monitors criminal arrests.

Other safety features include buttons in the Uber app that allow riders to call 9-1-1 as well as an app that makes it easier for riders to share where they are with people they know.