WATCH: A’ja Wilson selected #1 overall in WNBA Draft

Las Vegas (April 12, 2018)—The Las Vegas Aces selected South Carolina forward, and unanimous national player of the year, A’ja Wilson, Thursday, with the number one overall pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our franchise than A’ja Wilson,” said Aces President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach Bill Laimbeer. “Her skill set is extraordinary. Her size, mobility, passing skills, defensive presence … you name it, she’s got it. A’ja has a desire to be the best player in the world, and we will work on her game to accomplish her goal.”

The 6-5 Hopkins, South Carolina native led the Gamecocks to the 2017 NCAA Championship as a junior, and was named national player of the year in 2018 by espnW, USA Today, the Associated Press, the USBWA, the WBCA and the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Wilson also won the Lisa Leslie Award, presented annually to the top center in the country.

As a senior, Wilson average 22.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.62 blocked shots per game. She finished her four-year career with averages of 17.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 2.62 blocked shots, while connecting on 55.0 percent of her field goal attempts.