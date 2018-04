Game two of Gamecocks-Razorbacks pushed back to Saturday





FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (WOLO) – The second game of Carolina’s series at Arkansas scheduled for Friday night has been pushed back to Saturday due to severe weather.

The Gamecocks and Razorbacks will play two seven-inning games on April 14. The first will be played at 12 p.m CST (1 p.m. EST). The second will take place 40 minutes after the end of the first matchup.