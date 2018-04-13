HIGHLIGHTS: Gamecocks stun (3) Arkansas, 3-2 in Feyetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Carlos Cortes’ 2-run home run in the top of the fifth proved to be the difference for South Carolina baseball in a 3-2 win over No. 3 Arkansas Thursday night (April 12) in the opener of a three-game SEC set at Baum Stadium.

The Gamecocks struck first in the top of the second frame. Justin Row singled with one out. He moved to second on a Jacob Olson sacrifice bunt and scored on Hunter Taylor’s fourth double of the season, a shot down the line in left. Arkansas answered with a run in the bottom of the second, then scored a run in the third on Casey Martin’s double to left.

The Gamecocks got out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the fourth as Madison Stokes started a 3-2-3 double play. Carolina quickly answered in the fifth. After knocking out Razorback ace Blaine Knight after four innings, Cortes greeted new pitcher Barrett Loseke with a two-run home run to the bullpen in left, giving the Gamecocks a 3-2 lead.

South Carolina got out of another bases-loaded jam in the seventh as Arkansas left 12 men on base. Then in the ninth, Carolina closer Eddy Demurias allowed a one-out infield single but got a strikeout and a groundout on a great play from Jonah Bride to end the game.

Sawyer Bridges earned the win for the Gamecocks, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing four hits but no runs with a strikeout and a walk. Logan Chapman made the start for Carolina, allowing seven hits and two runs with a pair of strikeouts and walks in four innings. Demurias picked up his third save, striking out three batters in 2.1 innings pitched.

Cortes was 3-for-5 on the night with two RBI while Stokes and Row had two hits apiece.

South Carolina and Arkansas will continue the series Friday night (April 13) at 6:30 p.m. CDT (7:30 p.m. EDT) at Baum Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this story.

VIDEO COURTESY: KATV