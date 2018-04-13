Riverbanks Zoo Welcomes New Cubs

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For the first time in nearly a decade Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed new lion cubs.
Friday the Zoo made the announcement that the cubs were born Tuesday to first-time mom, Thabisa.

Zoo officials say the new mom is bonding well with her babies and nursing is going as it should.
The Zoo is also expecting a litter of little lions from Thabisa’s sister, which could be any day now.

However you won’t be able to see these little ones up close until about 3 months.
an opportunity to name the cubs is still in the works.

