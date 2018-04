SpringFest 2k18 Bringing Hip-Hop to The Midlands

Columbia, SC (WOLO)- If you want a chance to see some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop Live you can Friday night at the Township Auditorium.

Hot 103.9/93.9 along with Victory Promotions, Ben Hated and Earl Cooper for Springfest 2k18 starring Jacquees, Plies and headlining is Yo Gotti! Friday, April 13th at the Township Auditorium.

Click here for tickets.