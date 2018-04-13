UniverSoul Circus Comes Back to Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The UniverSoul Circus is bringing their bag of tricks, music and family fun back to Columbia to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The event commonly known for it’s urban entertainment promises to take visitors on a trip of thrills and artistry performances, including mixed animals, clowns, Caribbean dancers, hire wire acts and more.

The Show fun kicks off April 17th through April 22nd, 2018 and will be held on the campus of Benedict College.

To find out more click here: http://universoulcircus.com