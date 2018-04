Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley Reacts to Syria Strikes

ABC NEWS — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, says the “time for talk ended last night.”

“We acted to deter the future use of chemical weapons by holding the Syrian regime responsible for its atrocities against humanity.”

