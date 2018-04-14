City of Columbia Hosts Kitten and Puppy Donation Shower

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready to shower some furry friends with donations. The City of Columbia is hosting a donation shower this April at the Columbia Animal Shelter.

Columbia Animal Shelter officials say they would like to put a special spotlight on the wish-list during the spring months.

City officials say if you are also interested in becoming a CAS foster parent to an orphaned, sick, or injured cat/kitten, dog/puppy, please fill out a foster application.

Visit other pets available for adoption at the Columbia Animal Shelter, 127 Humane Lane. Visit www.columbiasc.net/animal-services or call 803-776-PETS for more information.