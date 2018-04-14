Columbia Police Arrest Teen Suspected of Shooting 55 year old Woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO ) — Columbia police say they have arrested a teen suspected of shooting a 55 year old woman.

According to police, warrants were issued for 16 year-old Jaleel Brown.

Police say Brown was arrested Saturday afternoon and is facing multiple charges.

According to police, before 10:00 a.m. Saturday , the suspect is accused of shooting the victim multiple times outside of a residence at the 600 block of Easter Street.

Columbia Police say EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where at last check she was in stable condition, per medical staff.