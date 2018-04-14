Frozen Shoulder isn’t something you find at the meat market

Tyler Ryan learns about an affliction called Frozen Shoulder from Vital Energy's Hima Dalal

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – Frozen Shoulder, also known as Adhesive Capsulitis is a very painful condition of Shoulder.

According to Vital Energy Founder Hima Dalal, it can be caused from injury arthritis inflammation, and can cause a weakness of the shoulder muscle, causing increased pain. As the pain continues to increase, you slowly start avoiding using the shoulder which causes scar tissue and locking of shoulder joint.

Eventually, you are in constant pain with inability to lift arm up and loose functional use of shoulder

Occupational or physical therapists with integrative therapy is your best choice at that point to get manual therapy to address trigger point using MFR technique, joint mobilization, dry needle therapy, and electro therapy to attempt get rid of pain first, finally working on increasing ROM and help you regain functional use of shoulder back.

