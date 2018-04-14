Indie Grits Festival

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Indie Grits continues through the weekend, part of the event took place at The Tapp’s Center on Main Street throughout the weekend. It’s a four day event with 30 bands at various venues.

According to organizers, Indie Grits Festival, which will take place April 12-15, 2018, will move its free, family-friendly Sunday Dinner, scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 15, from Monticello Road to Music Farm (1022 Senate St.), due to forecasted inclement weather.

Sunday Dinner

Hosted by Fat Rat Da Czar, Sunday Dinner is a free, family-friendly party indoors at Music Farm, and offers performances by artists The Beast, Don Flemons and Amythyst Kiah. Mimie’s Delect-A-Bowls and Lamb’s Bread Vegan Café will offer food.