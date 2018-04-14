Love, Peace and Hip Hop Weekend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Love, Peace and Hip Hop, a five day Festival is here in the Capital City.

The annual event is aimed at celebrating musical icons who’ve made a difference in the history of the genre. This year the theme is All Hail the Queens: A tribute to the first ladies of hip hop.

Here is a look at some of the events that will take place this weekend, from organizers:

Saturday April 14th: Bring the family to the outdoor concert allowing the community to come together to enjoy good food, music, crafts, fashion vendors and good company. This daytime block party will be held from 11am until 5pm at the corner of Laurel and Main Downtown Columbia.

Sunday April 15th: End the week of activities on Monticello Road for the Indie Grits for Sunday Dinner while enjoying Blues by Amythst Kiah, Folk Star and Founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Dom Flemons and the jazz and hip hop styling of the Beast out of Durham. The free event will be held next to Hyatt Park from 1pm to 5pm.

For more information click on the link: https://lovepeacehiphop.com/

Image Courtesy: Love, Peace and Hip Hop release