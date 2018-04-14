Strike on Syria Latest: Warning from the U.S. Ambassador to the UN to Syria

ABC NEWS– President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to declare “Mission Accomplished!” following airstrikes on chemical weapons targets in Syria.

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley addressed the council during a Saturday meeting saying, “: “If the Syrian regime uses this poison gas again, the United States is locked and loaded. When our President draws a red line, our President enforces the red line.”

Here’s the latest. Martha Raddatz.