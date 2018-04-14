U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson Reacts to Syria Strike

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson released the following statement regarding the U.S. action in Syria.

“Tonight, the United States stood with our allies Great Britain and France to take decisive action against a murderous Syrian regime. I am grateful for the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis in taking the use of chemical weapons seriously and responding appropriately, as well as the bravery of the members of our armed services who carried out this mission”