Clemson salvages series, splits with Miami Saturday

McKendry (5-4) earned the win by allowing six hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts. Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (3-2) suffered the loss.

The Hurricanes broke through with four runs in the fourth inning, highlighted by Romy Gonzalez’s two-run double, then they scored an unearned run in the sixth inning. Kyle Wilkie put Clemson on the scoreboard with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, then Miami responded with a run in the eighth inning on Alex Toral’s single.

In the second game, Clemson scored seven runs in the fifth inning on its way to an 8-3 victory over Miami (Fla.) in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers improved to 26-10 overall and 11-7 in the ACC. The Hurricanes, who won the series 2-1, fell to 15-20 overall and 9-9 in ACC play.

The Hurricanes scored two runs in the second inning, then the Tiger bats came alive in the fifth inning, as each of the first seven batters scored. Logan Davidson lined a two-run double, then Jordan Greene hit a run-scoring single. Two batters later, Chris Williams belted his second grand slam in as many days and his ninth homer of the season to cap the frame’s scoring.

Jake Higginbotham (5-1) earned the win in a career-long 7.1 innings pitched. He allowed just four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts. The four hits and two runs all came in the second inning. Miami starter Andrew Cabezas (3-4) suffered the loss.