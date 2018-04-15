Columbia says “Farewell” to WNBA-bound Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A’ja Wilson was surrounded by love and support Saturday all across the capital city before she leaves home to continue her basketball journey outside the Midlands for the first time.

The number one overall pick in Thursday’s WNBA Draft will soon head off to Las Vegas for her rookie season with the Aces, but the Hopkins native spent her first weekend back home with fans at two autograph signings and a celebration featuring her Gamecocks teammates and head coach Dawn Staley.

The Aces’ first season in Vegas after moving from San Antonio will begin May 20.