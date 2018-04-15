Familiar Face From LivePD Arrested Again





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)-A man fans of LivePD are familiar with was arrested again Sunday afternoon.

Bryan Martin, 23, was seen on LivePD back in 2017 when a car chase ended with Martin crawling out of an overturned vehicle with a then 2-year-old girl. He was arrested on multiple charges.

Well he’s back behind bars. Martin was arrested on Sunday in the 5700 block of Farrow Road. Deputies say Martin was pulled over around 1:15pm for having a broken windshield and speeding.

After smelling marijuana in the car deputies say they asked both the driver and Martin to step out of the vehicle. After initially denying having drugs or firearms, Martin revealed to the deputy that he was carrying a firearm in his jacket. Marijuana was also found in his left front pant pocket.

Martin looked familiar to the deputy, who asked if he knew Martin from a previous stop or incident. Martin told the deputy he may have seen him on tv, adding he had been on LivePD but declining to elaborate on why, according to deputies.

Taking Martin’s previous charges into account, the deputy asked Martin if he was involved in a vehicle chase involving a toddler that was captured by LivePD cameras. Martin admitted it was him. When asked what he was thinking on that night, Martin said he didn’t know.

Martin was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol. The driver of the vehicle was not charged.