Gamecocks Fall in Doubleheader at No. 3 Arkansas





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The University of South Carolina baseball team dropped a pair in a doubleheader against No. 3 Arkansas, 2-0 and 3-0, at Baum Stadium. Both games were seven inning contests.

Pitching was the story in both games as Adam Hill and Cody Morris had solid outings. Hill struck out five in five innings, allowing three hits and two runs. Morris struck out four in five innings, allowing just three hits and an unearned run.

Carson Shaddy hit his eighth home run of the season in the bottom of the second inning of game one, giving the Razorbacks the only run they needed. Arkansas added insurance in the sixth as Shaddy scored on a wild pitch for the final 2-0 score. Justin Row broke up a perfect game from Kacey Murphy in the top of the seventh with a leadoff single.

Arkansas struck first in game two, as Heston Kjerstad singled to center, scoring Luke Bonfield and giving the Razorbacks a 1-0 lead in the first. Then in the sixth, Shaddy hit his second home run of the day, a two-run home run to left to make it 3-0 Razorbacks.

Justin Row had three of Carolina’s four hits on the day.

GAMECHANGER

In the second inning of game two, Jacob Olson hit a shot to the gap in left that looked like it was going for extra bases, but Dominic Fletcher made a diving grab to keep the game at 1-0.

KEY STAT

Carolina had just four hits in the pair of seven-inning games, three from Justin Row.

NOTABLE

Jonah Bride has his 30-game reached base streak snapped in the first game of the doubleheader.

Row now has five multi-hit games this season after his pair of hits in the second game.

Carolina played its first seven-inning doubleheader in SEC play since 2010 at Georgia.

UP NEXT

South Carolina returns to Founders Park to open a four-game homestand, starting this Tuesday (April 17) with a 7 p.m. game against Presbyterian on Dollar Dog Night.

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.