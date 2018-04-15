Gamecocks swept in Gainesville by Florida





Gainesville, Fla. — No. 11 South Carolina softball dropped a pair of games in a Saturday doubleheader against No. 6 Florida at KSP Stadium to close the three-game series. The Gators picked up a 7-0 win in the first game before taking the series finale with a 3-0 victory via a walk-off home run.

South Carolina (34-10, 8-7 SEC) dropped the first game of the day as Florida scored multiple runs three-straight innings after a scoreless first to jump out to a quick lead. The Gators led 5-0 through three before adding on two more in the fourth to extend its lead to 7-0.

Cayla Drotar and Mackenzie Boesel picked up hits in the loss.

The Gamecocks returned to action in the second game of the doubleheader and got one of Kelsey Oh’s finer performances in her young career.

Oh went toe-to-toe with Florida’s Kelly Barnhill, a veteran pitcher who is widely considered one of the better pitchers in the country for seven innings.

The Gators pressured the Gamecocks’ young freshman early, putting a runner in scoring position with just one out three-consecutive innings starting in the bottom of the third but Oh didn’t back down on her way to holding the Gators scoreless through six.

Florida capitalized in the bottom of the seventh with runners on first and second with one out, as Nicole DeWitt sent a ball over the wall in centerfield for the three-run, walk-off home run.

Drotar accounted for the lone Gamecock hit in the game.

NOTES

With today’s action, Carolina moved to 34-10 (8-7 SEC) on the year. Carolina is 18-1 at home on the year and has taken both home SEC series (No. 2 Tennessee and No. 20 Arkansas) thus far.

With Florida taking the Friday night game, this marked just the second time in four tries the Gamecocks have dropped the Friday night opener in SEC play in 2018. Carolina had taken at least one game in every SEC series prior to its trip to Gainesville.

night game, this marked just the second time in four tries the Gamecocks have dropped the night opener in SEC play in 2018. Carolina had taken at least one game in every SEC series prior to its trip to Gainesville. With 12 games remaining in the regular season, Carolina has matched last season’s win total with 34. With a win last Sunday, the Gamecocks have matched last seasons victory mark in conference play (eight wins).

Head coach Beverly Smith moved to 261-188 after Saturday’s games. She is the second-winningest coach in school history. UP NEXT No. 11 South Carolina returns home on Wednesday to face Campbell at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network Plus. Live stats will also be on gamecocksonline.com.