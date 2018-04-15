Midlands Plant and Flower Festival Blooms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Get ready for Spring blooms. The South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Midlands Plant & Flower Festival is underway.

It’s taking place at the State Farmers Market off Charleston Highway, in West Columbia.

From an assortment of plants and flowers to to lawn and garden accessories, there will be a variety of items on hand for visitors to the festival.

Admission for the event is free. Festival hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.