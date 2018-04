National Weather Service in Columbia Confirms Tornado Touchdown

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The National Weather service in Columbia says prelminary information from storm survey confirms tornado touchdown from Lexington to Irmo.

Sunday afternoon storms struck the Midlands around 2:15pm. Lexington County being one of the hardest hit areas with downed trees and power outages.

Details to follow later tonight or tomorrow, according to the NWS.

Image : courtesy County of Lexington Twitter