Storm Damage Across Midlands, Trees Down, Power Out

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –Sunday afternoon’s severe weather is prompting Tornado watches and warnings.

Across the Midlands there are downed trees and power outages.

#TrafficAlert: Downed trees affecting traffic flow at following locations:

-Tram and Saint Andrews roads

-Oak Dr and Mineral Springs Rd

#TrafficAlert: 800 block of Windy Road in Gilbert blocked by debris from storm. Please use caution in the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT – Drive alert and use caution as downed trees and power lines have closed lanes or roadways on Sunset Blvd, Taylor Street, Carlen Avenue, Harmon Street, and Black Avenue.

Lexington County officials reported storm-related damage to a home in the 400 Block of Laurel Drive. No injuries reported. Emergency units have cleared the scene.

Irmo Fire units are responding to multiple calls, trees on houses and power lines down due to the storm.