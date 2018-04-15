Strong thunderstorms expected Sunday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A line of thunderstorms that has brought severe weather from the central and southern Plains into the Deep South over the past couple of days is expected to arrive Sunday afternoon in the Midlands.

ABC Columbia’s Chief Meteorologist John Farley is expecting the thunderstorms to roll through sometime mid-afternoon, starting at around 2 p.m. in the western Midlands and pushing through the eastern edge of the area sometime after 7 p.m. It is still likely that rain will linger during the evening and overnight hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Midlands under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms, which is a level 3 on a five-point scale. The primary threats will be heavy rain, strong winds, and an isolated tornado.

