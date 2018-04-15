Sumter Police Investigating Shooting Death of Teen

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- Sumter police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old outside of an apartment complex Sunday.

Officers responded to the shooting around 1:45pm after reports of shots fired in the Peach Street area where they found the victim in the parking lot of the complex.

Joshua Goodman, 17, was transported to Palmetto Health Tuomey where he later died.

An autopsy is being scheduled. An initial investigation indicates this was an isolated incident and that the victim might have been familiar with the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-888-CRIME-SC. A reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.