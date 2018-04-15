Tee times moved up for Sunday at RBC Heritage
Due to the wind and rain expected on Sunday afternoon at the Harbour Town Golf Links, tee times and the Sunrise Service for the final round of the RBC Heritage have been adjusted.
TEE TIMES
- Tee times will start at7 am to 9 am
- Players will be grouped in threesomes
- Play will start on the 1stand 10thtees
- Play is expected to be completed by2 pm
- Storms are expected at3 pm
SUNRISE SERVICE
- The Sunrise Service on the 18thgreen will now be moved to the Liberty Oak stage
- It will still be held at7:30 am