Tee times moved up for Sunday at RBC Heritage





Due to the wind and rain expected on Sunday afternoon at the Harbour Town Golf Links, tee times and the Sunrise Service for the final round of the RBC Heritage have been adjusted.

TEE TIMES

Tee times will start at 7 am to 9 am

Players will be grouped in threesomes

Play will start on the 1st and 10th tees

and 10 tees Play is expected to be completed by 2 pm

Storms are expected at 3 pm

SUNRISE SERVICE

The Sunrise Service on the 18th green will now be moved to the Liberty Oak stage

green will now be moved to the Liberty Oak stage It will still be held at 7:30 am