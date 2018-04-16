Chicken farm owner describes “terrifying” Sunday storm

Josh Berry,

GILBERT, SC (WOLO) – Over in Gilbert a family that owns two chicken farms believes they were hit by the confirmed EF-2 tornado Sunday (4/16).

One of the homeowners tells us she felt her home lift off the ground.

Debris scattered across the yard, windows shattered, and power lines came down.

The chicken farm is missing a roof.

The homeowner described the storm as terrifying.

The powerful winds caused blackouts for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the midlands.

