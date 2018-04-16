Dawn Staley gets pledge from 2018 in-state forward





CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks received a commitment from 2018 forward Elysa Wesolek, an in-state recruit out of Charleston.

Wesolek is rated a three-star recruit by ESPN and becomes the third USC commit for the class of 2018.

According to ESPN, Wesolek is a “blue-collar interior performer competes on glass, brings developing offensive game; competes on both ends of the floor, versatile defender.”

Wesolek signed with Western Kentucky during the early signing period, but took a visit to USC and reconsidered her decision.

A two-time SCISA All-State selection and the 2017 SCISA State Player of the Year, Wesolek led Northwood Academy in scoring with 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent from the floor.

She was considering Old Dominion and Florida Atlantic as well.