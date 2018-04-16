Gamecock tennis tops Alabama Monday





COLUMBIA, S.C. — After play was halted overnight due to severe weather, No. 27 South Carolina men’s tennis (17-7, 7-5 SEC) prevailed 4-3 over Alabama (16-11, 2-10 SEC) on Monday morning at Carolina Tennis Center. Play was suspended on Sunday afternoon with both teams deadlocked 3-3, and Harrison O’Keefeleading the No. 5 singles match 4-2. O’Keefe won back-to-back games following Monday’s restart in just 11 minutes to give Carolina the 4-3 win.

Following their annual Senior Day ceremonies, the Gamecocks picked up a fourth-straight doubles point to begin the match on Sunday, clinching the point with a win from their No. 2 pair of seniors Thomas Mayronne and Gabriel Friedrich.

Paul Jubb put a dominant 6-0, 6-2 showing to win his ninth SEC singles match of the season, while Yancy Dennis closed out a 6-3, 6-4 win at the No. 4 spot to get South Carolina within a point of deciding the match. O’Keefe earned back-to-back breaks to go ahead 4-1 in the third set of his match before play was halted, and he made quick work to close out a 6-2 third set win Monday morning.

South Carolina will conclude its 2018 regular season next week as the Gamecocks travel to face Clemson on Friday night beginning at 5 p.m.