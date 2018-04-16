Gamecock women’s tennis earns third seed at SEC Tournament





COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women’s tennis (19-5, 11-2 SEC) was named the third seed in the 2018 SEC Tournament, the league announced Sunday.

The Gamecocks received a first and second round bye and will face the winner of Match 4 in the third round at 12 p.m. Friday. Match 4 will be between Auburn and the winner of Arkansas-Missouri. If the Gamecocks win Friday’s match, they will play in the fourth round at 10 a.m. Saturday. The SEC Championship match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday and will air on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks wrapped the regular season Saturday with a 4-0 sweep over No. 23 Kentucky. At 11-2, the team set the best league record in program history and finished the regular season at third place in the SEC, the second-best finish since it finished second in 1996.

The Gamecocks are in the midst of a historic SEC season under the leadership of Head Coach Kevin Epley and Associate Head Coach Jeff Nevolo. The team’s 10 SEC wins are the most in program history and its 13-match win streak from Feb. 24 – March 31 marked the second-longest win streak in program history behind the team’s 22-match win streak in 1980.

