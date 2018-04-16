Gamecocks to host Presbyterian on Tuesday

Liam McKay





Columbia, SC — The Gamecocks will look to bounce back at home versus Presbyterian after being blanked by Arkansas in both games of Sunday’s doubleheader.

It was the Gamecocks fourth conference series loss of the season, ending their eight game road trip at 3-5, to put them at 20-16 (6-9 SEC) on the season. After a Friday win to open the series, Carolina managed just four hits on Sunday.

Presbyterian is 12-24 (6-7 Big South) on the season, and is on a five game losing streak, dropping games to UNC Asheville, Wofford, and most recently a three game series versus Campbell.

First pitch is at 7pm on Tuesday night at Founders Park. The game will be available for streaming online via SEC Network Plus.