ICYMI Clemson's Doc Redman finishes 50th at RBC Heritage





Clemson, S.C.— Clemson sophomore All-American Doc Redman finished 50th at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, SC on Sunday. He finished with a one over par 72 on Sunday to conclude the tournament at one under par 283 for the 72 holes.

Redman had consistent scores of 71-71-69-72 over the four days. He finished the 72 holes with 12 birdies, 11 bogeys and 49 pars. One of the highlights of his week was his work out of the sand. He converted 6 of 7 sand save opportunities, ninth best in the field of 77 golfers that made the cut.

Three former Tigers made the cut at the RBC Heritage. Lucas Glover finished 32nd at five under par 279, Jonathan Byrd finished 50th at 283 and Ben Martin finished 55th at 284. Martin had the best final round of the four Tigers at the event with a 69.

This was Redman’s third professional event in the last four weeks. He also made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, and missed the cut at the Masters by four shots. Seven of his 10 rounds were at 72 or better and his stroke average for the 10 rounds in professional events was 72.9.

Redman was the first active Clemson golfer to make the cut at any PGA Tour event in 28 years. Prior to Redman the last Clemson student to do it was Chris Patton, who made the cut at the Masters in 1990. Thirteen consecutive active Clemson players missed the cut at PGA Tour events prior to Redman this year. Redman is the first active Clemson golfer to make the cut twice at a PGA Tour event.

Redman returns to the Clemson team next weekend when the Tigers compete in the ACC Championship at The Old North State Club in New London, NC.

