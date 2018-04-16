The 18th Lexington Kids Day, along with music, fun, and a six-foot otter returns to town

A day all about the kids returns to Lexington – along with a six foot friend

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)-It promises to be a day full of games for the whole family, information, fun, music – oh, and a six foot otter named Ollie. According to Kids Day co-founder Jud Heldreth, the day, started back in 2000, has grown to over 120 vendors and 20,000 annual attendees. They have also added a six-foot mascot named Ollie the Otter.

The vendors and sponsors fees benefit Nancy K. Perry Children’s Shelter and the Dickerson Center.

The event, planned for April 28 at the Ice House Amphitheater in Lexington is free to the public.

You can learn more about Lexington Kids Day HERE.