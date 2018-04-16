Mastering basketball in the pros all starts in the mind for A’ja Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — A’ja Wilson doesn’t need to work on much in the pros.

She’s seen it all.

Wilson, the top pick in this year’s WNBA Draft and three-time SEC Player of the Year begins her career with the Las Vegas Aces May 20 when her franchise opens the season against the Connecticut Sun.

Wilson is already playing at the top of her game. averaging a double-double and leading the Gamecocks in both scoring and rebounds this season. But the Heathwood Hall grad isn’t concerned about her basketball game as much as her mental game.