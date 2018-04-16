‘Morally unfit’: Top moments of Comey’s interview





James Comey broke his silence about a wide range of topics relating to his interactions with Donald Trump before being unceremoniously fired last year.

In his exclusive interview with ABC News’ chief anchor George Stephanopoulos that aired Sunday night ahead of the April 17 release of his book “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership,” Comey talked about the possibility of the president obstructing justice, his concerns over whether the Russians have something to hold over Trump, the way he defends his actions relating to the Hillary Clinton email saga, and much more.