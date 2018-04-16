Orangeburg officials search for missing man





Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for a man last seen walking from his Orangeburg home last month.

Investigators say 33-year-old Larenzo Demore was reported missing after relatives said he packed his possessions and walked away from their home, but strangely Demore didn’t take his possessions.

They contacted law enforcement on March 24. They said Demore was noticed on the front porch of his uncle’s home with his clothes folded on the porch on March 18. They say Demore then got up and began walking toward the end of the street, but didn’t take his clothes with him. He hasn’t been seen since.

He was last noted wearing beige coveralls. Relatives say he is about 6’3″.

If anyone has any information on Demore’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.