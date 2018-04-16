Power outage causes Leaphart Elementary School to dismiss early, students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m.





IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – If you have a child (ren) who attends Leaphart Elementary School or if you know someone who does, officials say students are being released early.

Due to a power outage at the school, students will be released at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

District officials for Lexington-Richland School District Five say all other schools will operate on normal schedules.

“This decision is being made in an abundance of caution for students and staff. The district is working closely with several agencies and with the power company to stay apprised of estimated power restoration times.”

