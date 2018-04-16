SC Governor to Hold Briefing on ‘Mass Casualty’ Incident at Lee Corrections, 7 Inmates Dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will provide an update to the Lee Correctional Institution incident with South Carolina Corrections and SLED officials at 1:30 PM at the SCDC headquarters in Columbia.

According to SC Department of Corrections Officials, the incident at Lee Correctional Institution resulted in 17 inmates requiring outside medical attention and 7 inmates were killed. Corrections officials say Lee Correctional Institution was secured at 2:55 AM following an incident which started at 7:15 PM. The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units, according to SCDC.

SC Corrections Police Services and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.