Skimmer Gas Pump Warning

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — A warning from Sumter police who say someone could be stealing your hard earned money without you even knowing it.

Monday morning the Sumter Police sent out a warning about skimmers they say have reportedly been placed on gas pumps in the area.

The devices can read your credit card information and give it to thieves.

Here are some ways authorities say you can check to make sure you are keeping your information as safe as possible.

Tug lightly on the card reader at the pump, if it is loose do not swipe it.

Authorities also suggest checking your banking information regularly to look for any suspicious activity.